1 dead, 3 injured by gunfire at Georgia birthday party

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Georgia authorities say one man is dead and three other people are injured after an argument at a birthday celebration erupted in gunfire.

Agent Jamy Steinberg of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the violence broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday at a restaurant that was hosting a private birthday party.

Steinberg told the Moultrie Observer that an argument led to shooting. One man was killed by gunfire, and two others underwent surgery after being wounded. He said a third person was hurt after being struck by a car while fleeing the restaurant.

Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock identified the person killed as 25-year-old Rhoderick Moore of Moultrie.