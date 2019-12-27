HINESVILLE, Ga. — A man has now been criminally charged after twin girls were found dead in a hot car in coastal Georgia in September.

WTOC-TV reports that Sam Edwards was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree child abuse.

Edwards is engaged to Claudette Foster, who was arrested on similar charges in October. Foster was the foster mother to 3-year-old twins Payton and Raelynn Keyes.

The pair went missing and were found dead from accidental heatstroke in a car in Hinesville. Georgia law allows charging caregivers with second-degree murder when children die from criminal negligence.

Claudette Foster

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service/Liberty County Sheriff's Office

MORE HEADLINES:

In wake of another high-profile foster care tragedy, advocate calls for more DFCS support

Sheriff: Missing Mom found dead with 4 kids was beaten to death with baseball bat

Most new vehicles soon will remind people to check the back seat