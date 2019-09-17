Investigators are trying to determine was caused a fire that killed a 45-year-old man in Savannah.

The blaze started at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 15 at a double-wide mobile home off Yemassee Road.

When emergency crews made their way inside the home, they found Steven Allen Beasley deceased on the floor of one of the bedrooms.

“The double-wide mobile home was completely destroyed by the blaze,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The structure was 34 years old and 1,152 square feet at the time of the fire. Right now, the cause of this unfortunate event is still being investigated.”

7709 Yemassee Road in Savannah

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner

The body of the deceased has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsy and positive identification.

Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Chatham County Emergency Services and the Chatham County Police Department with this investigation.

In 2019, Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 59 individuals.

MORE NEWS:

'There's a young kid laying dead on my lawn' | 3 masked teens killed in shootout with homeowner

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

Man who impregnated 10-year-old says he doesn't deserve the 160 year sentence