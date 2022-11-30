Teenager announced as second fatality in deadly shooting near Atlantic Station

12-year-old, Zyion Charles previously died Saturday night in the incident.

ATLANTA — A second victim has died in the shooting that broke out among a group of young people last weekend near Atlantic Station, according to a friend of the victim's family.

A 12-year-old, Zyion Charles, died Saturday night in the incident. The second victim who has died, 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, was initially in critical condition after the shooting. Four others were injured.

Police said it may have been a shootout between two groups who had originally been escorted off the Atlantic Station property by APD due to unruly behavior and curfew violations at the complex.

It occurred on 17th Street around the overpass above the Downtown Connector.

APD confirmed they believe the shooting was gang-related. However, the family of 12-year-old Charles have said they don't believe he was part of a gang.

In a press conference Sunday, Mayor Andre Dickens pointed to the heightened presence of police that was already in place at Atlantic Station on the night of the shooting. He also stressed the importance of parents keeping track of where their children are.

Dickens noted that while offering condolences to parents of the victims, he had several say they didn't even know their kids were at Atlantic Station, let alone knew of a curfew in place there.

Zyion's mother, Deerica Charles, gave emotional remarks earlier this week before the Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee describing her efforts to steer her son away from a path of dangerous behavior. She said he had been involved in groups breaking into cars, an increasingly common form of street crime in Atlanta.

"I tried, y'all. I called the police office almost 30 times in the last two years, and they told me they can't do nothing. I said he's out and breaking into these folks' cars, can you please get him off the street," Deerica said.

Some city leaders have called for a youth curfew in the wake of the shooting, and other incidents of gun violence among young people. That tactic was endorsed by Duvwon Robinson, a community advocate and former city council candidate who introduced the family at the Public Safety Committee meeting.

"As a stopgap measure to save the lives of family members and our neighbors until we develop a solution, we must move quickly to protect the lives of our most vulnerable populations," Atlanta City Councilmember Keisha Sean Waites, said.

She added she believes "much of the violence in our city is a result of unmet needs, including lack of affordable housing, inadequate access to mental health services, and low-paying wages."