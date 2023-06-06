26-year-old Georgia forest ranger dies after medical emergency while monitoring wildfire

It happened in Washington County, which neighbors Baldwin County and Milledgeville.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Georgia forest ranger died over the weekend after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, the Georgia Forestry Commission said Tuesday.

In a release, the forestry commission said Shaun Luke Daniel experienced the medical emergency while monitoring a contained wildfire on Sunday. The release did not explain if the medical emergency was at all connected to the monitoring duties that Daniel was performing.

Daniel was treated by first responders "who were unable to revive him on the scene," the forestry commission said.

“We are shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Luke, our friend and co-worker,” Georgia Forestry Commission Director Tim Lowrimore said. “Our hearts are with his family during this devastating time and we’re extending all our support to them and to our GFC family as well.”

The commission said an internal review of the incident is ongoing.