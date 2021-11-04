Two men are accused of firing shots at Warner Robins Police while being chased

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men fired shots at Warner Robins Police officers last night following a possible shooting.

According to a news release, it happened around 9:15 p.m. when police responded to a call about two men walking along the 500-block of S. Pleasant Hill Road and shooting gun. Officers spotted the two men, who then ran away.

The release says police chased after them, and during the chase, shots were fired at the officers.

Law enforcement searched for the two men, but could not find them.

Anyone with information can call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478)-302-5378.