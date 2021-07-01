GBI says 7-month-old is safe after kidnapping; father is in custody

According to the GBI, the infant's father, 23-year-old Leander Nathaniel Harris of Glennville, Ga. is in custody.

LONG COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 7-month-old infant is safe today after a Levi's Call, Georgia's version of an Amber Alert, was issued in Long County.

According to the GBI, the infant's father, 23-year-old Leander Nathaniel Harris of Glennville, Ga. is in custody.

Harris allegedly abducted the baby girl and violently assaulted the mother, and now faces charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The GBI said it recovered the infant uninjured in Statesboro with the help of the Long County Sheriff's Office, Statesboro Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff's Office.

The bureau said the child had been considered endangered because of the "forceful abduction of the child and violent assault on the mother."