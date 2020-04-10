Georgia county passes beach alcohol ban ahead of Georgia-Florida game

Glynn County is banning alcohol on the beaches during the Georgia-Florida game to help keep 'frat beach' crowds from growing out of control.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The seawater off of Saint Simons Island may be wet all the time, but the sand's going to be completely dry for two days after a county decision prohibiting booze.

Glynn County, Georgia has passed a two-day ban on alcohol on one of the island's most popular beaches on the weekend of the Georgia-Florida game.

The ordinance was unanimously passed on Thursday in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and abate issues with party crowds in previous years.

The temporary ordinance will ban the consumption or possession of alcohol on East Beach on Nov. 6 and 7. The beach, in recent years, has become a popular place to gather and watch one of the biggest games of the year. But it has sometimes faced a backlash from the community.

The addition of COVID-19 concerns and social distancing protocols adds another nuance to the yearly pastime.

Officials said they're not shutting down the event - commonly referred to as "frat beach" but they do want discourage college students from gathering there in large groups.