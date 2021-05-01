Summer burn ban in much of Georgia begins today

ATLANTA — Georgia's summer open burn ban begins today, affecting 54 counties around Atlanta and the northern part of the state.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resource's Environmental Protection Division, the ban will last until Sept. 30.
The ban prohibits "citizens and businesses from burning yard and land-clearing debris." A full-time ban on burning garbage also is in place in Georgia.
"In Atlanta, during the summer months, the ozone in the air we breathe can reach unhealthy levels. Ozone is formed when volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides react in the presence of sunlight. A major source of these pollutants is the burning of fuels and other combustible materials," the EPD explains. "The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has identified open burning as a significant contributor of the pollutants that form ozone. Therefore, open burning in metro Atlanta and the surrounding areas must be restricted during the summer months."
The 54 counties affected can be found here.
According to the EPD, exemptions to the burn ban include:
- Agricultural burning exemption
- Forestry "prescribed burning" exemption*
- Campfires or barbeques
- Fire-fighting training exemption, provided appropriate permit is issued
- Operation of open flame equipment exemption
- Explosive disposal in accordance with U.S. Department of Labor Safety Regulations
*Not exempted in the 19 county metro Atlanta non-attainment area: Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Spalding, Rockdale and Walton.