Georgia community recovering from flooding week later, still under boil water advisory

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — The communities in northwest Georgia that were hit by severe flooding last weekend are, a week later, still picking up the pieces and in need of help.

The city of Summerville in Chattooga County remains under a boil water advisory, with water being pumped into the city and pressure gradually being increased according to the latest city communications.

The city says water plant personnel hope to refill reservoirs over the weekend, and donated drinking water can be picked up across from City Hall from noon to 4 p.m. A water tanker where residents can fill personal containers is also on site 24 hours a day.

The Chattooga County Chamber of Commerce meanwhile has a web page listing out numerous recovery efforts.

The Salvation Army will be giving out meals at three separate locations through Monday at 5 p.m.

Chattooga High School, 989 Hwy 114, Summerville; enter through back gate on Hwy 100 and exit on Hwy 114 at the south bus exit.

Summerville Middle School, 200 Middle School Rd, Summerville; follow signs and arrows - enter as normal for school traffic.

Trion Triangle Parking lot, Central Ave, Trion; enter the lot on Central Ave and exit onto Hwy 27.

The Trion Recreation Department also has showers available at 90 Dalton Street on Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. They ask residents to bring their own shower supplies - and liquid soaps only, no bar soaps.