At least 4 people hospitalized after train and truck collide in Dodge County

Two people in the truck were airlifted from the scene, and at least two people working on the train were taken to the emergency room

CHAUNCEY, Ga. — At least four people were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after an accident involving a truck and a train in Dodge County.

According to Sheriff Lynn Sheffield, it happened shortly after noon near the intersection of 341 and GA 165.

He says two people were in the truck and were injured. They were both airlifted from the scene to be taken to the hospital.

Sheffield also says at least two crew members were on the train and were taken to the emergency room to be checked for possible smoke inhalation.

Georgia State Patrol is now investigating the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we know more.