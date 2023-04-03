South Georgia teen traumatized in attack recovering out of state: Report

Trenton Lehrkamp is getting care for the trauma he faced following the latest attack against him, his family told an NBC affiliate.

A 19-year-old South Georgia teen is recovering out of state after facing alleged abuse by a group of juveniles.

Over the weekend, the family told NBC affiliate WSAV that Trenton Lehrkamp is getting care for the trauma he faced following the latest attack against him.

According to a Glynn County Police Department report, Lehrkamp was dropped off by three teens at Southeast Georgia Health Center in Brunswick on March 21 with urine-soaked clothes, covered in spray paint, heavily intoxicated and unconscious. He was put on life support shortly after arriving.

Police said doctors found the teen with high levels of controlled substances and alcohol in his system. According to the police report, his blood alcohol level was .464 -- just shy of six times the legal limit of .08 in Georgia.

His family reported the March 21 incident as hazing to dispatch, telling officers this wasn't the first time the 19-year-old had visited the St. Simons Island home and returned covered in other substances and not in his right mind, according to the police document.

"Last Friday, on the 17th of March, Trenton came home covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk, and spray paint," the officer notes in police records.

Lehrkamp's family has maintained that he was taken advantage of by minors he considers friends. They have clarified that the 19-year-old is not on the autism spectrum through a police update.