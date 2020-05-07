Two dead after shooting at Macon house party

Investigators are looking for 57-year-old Anthony Cyril Green, of Macon, in connection to the shooting.

Two people are dead and one girl is in the hospital after a shooting at a Macon house party.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at 4368 Azalea Drive around 1 a.m.

Investigators are looking for 57-year-old Anthony Cyril Green, of Macon, in connection to the shooting. Green is five foot nine inches tall and weighs two hundred and fifteen pounds with a bald head.

He is considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked to not confront Green, but to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, witnesses said there was an altercation when multiple people pulled out guns and started shooting.

Three people were shot.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 31-year-old Notorious Williams was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Jones says 30-year-old Davius Johnson was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health where he was later pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones says a 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg. According to a release, she was also taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured.