Two dead after shooting at Macon house party

Two people are dead and one girl is in the hospital after a shooting at a Macon house party.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at 4368 Azalea Drive around 1 a.m.
Investigators are looking for 57-year-old Anthony Cyril Green, of Macon, in connection to the shooting. Green is five foot nine inches tall and weighs two hundred and fifteen pounds with a bald head.
He is considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked to not confront Green, but to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a release, witnesses said there was an altercation when multiple people pulled out guns and started shooting.
Three people were shot.
According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 31-year-old Notorious Williams was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Jones says 30-year-old Davius Johnson was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health where he was later pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Jones says a 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg. According to a release, she was also taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition.
No one else was injured.
Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.