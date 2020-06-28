Two earthquakes rattle parts of north Georgia

Both quakes were small, according to the US Geological Survey.

ATLANTA — Did you feel it? According to the U.S. Geological Survey, two small earthquakes shook parts of north Georgia on Saturday.

The first was a magnitude 2.3, which occurred at about 6:02 a.m. near the Chattooga County town of Menlo, which is located close to the Georgia-Alabama state line about 45 miles south-southwest of Chattanooga.

The second quake happened about 12 hours later -- at about 6:13 p.m. -- just outside of Chickamauga, in Walker County, about 15 miles south of Chattanooga.

According to the agency, very few people reported feeling either earthquake. No damage was reported from either quake.

They said that earthquakes with magnitude 2.5 to 3 are generally the smallest ones felt by people.