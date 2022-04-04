The two were identified as 16-year-old Alana McClain and 15-year-old Lauren McClain from Sparta.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens are dead following a crash in Hancock County Sunday evening.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Route 15 and Fairmont Road.

GSP Post 33 was asked to investigate the crash. The preliminary investigation shows that a semi truck was traveling north on State Road 15 when a car traveling east on Fairmont Road didn't stop at the stop sign and drove in front of the semi.

The front of the semi hit the passenger side of the car.

The driver of the car was air lifted to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The front and back seat passengers died from their injuries. They were identified as 16-year-old Alana McClain and 15-year-old Lauren McClain, both sisters from Sparta.