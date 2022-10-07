The man's body was recovered on Sunday from the lake that is west of Macon.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has identified the missing person in a boating accident at Lake Tobesofkee on Saturday.

According to Sgt. Bubba Stanford, the DNR dive team recovered the body of 31-year-old Tyler Raye Reynard Moss of Macon at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Dive teams have been searching for his body since he went missing near Sandy Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Stanford says they originally thought the tube Moss was on had hit something in the water, but now the investigation shows he apparently slipped off the tube and had no life vest on.

The driver of the boat tried to jump in and save him but got hit by the propeller and cut himself.

Moss ended up going under.

The boat driver and another person were then taken to the hospital.