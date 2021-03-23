Police looking for man in connection with Waffle House homicide investigation

Andrew Deon Gaines, 31, is wanted in connection to the homicide at the restaurant off Gordon Highway, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office said.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities near Augusta are looking for a man in connection with homicide that happened at Waffle House on early Monday.

Andrew Deon Gaines, 31, is wanted in connection to the homicide at the restaurant off Gordon Highway, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office said. They said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

They said Gaines was last seen driving a stolen 2018 silver Kia Sportage with South Carolina tag #1897NL.

The sheriff's office said Gaines does not have active warrants with their department yet.

Gaines is 5-foot-8 and weighs 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.