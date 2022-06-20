Warner Robins native wins Miss Georgia, now a candidate in Miss America

The job of being Miss Georgia comes with a $20,000 scholarship, which $5,000 more than last year's scholarship.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Kelsey Hollis took home the 2022 Miss Georgia crown on Saturday, and Rebecca Zhang grabbed the 2022 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen crown.

The job of Miss Georgia comes with a $20,000 scholarship, which is $5,000 more than last year's scholarship.

Hollis is from Warner Robins and attends the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

The 22-year-old won the Betty Cantrell Preliminary On-Stage Interview/Social Impact Pitch on the first night of the competition. The win comes with a $300 scholarship.

Her social impact initiative is Autism Acceptance: A Platform for Change.

She also won on the third night of competition for her singing talent and took home a $500 scholarship sponsored by the George and Vickie Corrodino Fund.

These are just a few of Hollis's winnings during the weekend.

"I'm so honored to be the new Miss Georgia. I started this journey when I was 13 years old, and I competed for a whole year and didn't win a title. So, being able to represent our state as a Miss, especially after being able to represent it as Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen in 2016, is not only an honor but a blessing," Hollis said.

This is only the second time in Miss Georgia history that a Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen has become Miss Georgia.

Hollis will continue her pageant career as she competes for Miss America at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.

Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen, Rebecca Zhang, won a $5,000 scholarship. She is a student at Chattahoochee High School and showcased her talent in ballet en pointe.

Her social impact initiative is #StepOutStepUp.

She also earned a $100 scholarship in the evening wear portion of the program.

The dates for the 2022 Miss America program have not been set yet.