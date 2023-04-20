Plant worker found dead after being trapped between forklift and shelf at Georgia Hyundai factory: deputies

WEST POINT, Ga. — A worker at west Georgia's Hyundai MOBIS plant died Wednesday after he was found trapped in between a stand-up forklift and a large shelf, deputies said.
The man was identified as 62-year-old Keith Wheeler, of Columbus, Georgia. He was found not breathing and without a pulse, according to deputies.
First responders showed up where they tried to perform life-saving measures before rushing him to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
It's not yet known if Wheeler was operating the stand-up forklift when he got pinned, but Troup County sheriff's deputies believe it is simply a tragic accident.
Hyundai MOBIS is directly next to the Kia West Point Assembly Plant that can be seen when driving along Interstate 85 in Troup County.
The plant is an automotive parts maker focused on its design of autonomous driving -- which includes creating vehicle components that can operate electrically and making a variety of sensors relating to connectivity solutions, according to its website.