'Stay Strong ATL' mural dedicated to inspire local community

Check out our new mural which is meant to inspire a universal message that even in the face of adversity to stay strong.

ATLANTA — 11Alive is sending the love back to you, Atlanta!



Check out our new mural which is meant to inspire a universal message that even in the face of adversity to stay strong.



11Alive has been fortunate to continue our community partnership with 10th & Piedmont, a locally owned restaurant by Gilbert Yeremian.



Gilbert is a community activist, who supports love, peace, and equality. "Stay Strong ATL" is a message Gilbert was humbled to be part of. 11Alive’s Myra Sky, Bryan Hendrix, and Wes Rodda collaborated on the message and design.

The mural was painted by artist Tes Arlette, who painted our previous Midtown mural and a mural inside our station. Tes is an Atlanta-based artist and designer, specializing in custom murals.

As a Georgia native, she embraces community and activism through art. Her mission is to bring life to urban environments, visualize Atlanta culture, and support the growth of other local artists.