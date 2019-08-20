ATLANTA — Leaders of a plant now criticized for polluting a community and sickening residents met Tuesday with Gov. Brian Kemp. The Sterigenics plant in Smyrna has agreed to scrub the air coming out of its plant. Yet some still want it shut down.

Representative of Sterigenics and BD, a plant in Covington, had a private meeting with Kemp and the governor's senior staff. No details emerged and a representative of Sterigenics declined comment when approached by an 11Alive News reporter.

State officials have said the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna and the BD Bard plant in Covington are emitting cancer causing ethylene oxide within levels deemed safe by regulators. Yet they’ve asked the Sterigenics plant operators to emit even less.

"We want the facility to do more. We want them to go as far as the technology allows us," Dika Kuoh of the state Environmental Protection Division told 11Alive's Elwyn Lopez Monday night.

Kuoh said the Smyrna plant has agreed to a plan to reduce its output of ethylene oxide. One hundred parts per million is the legal limit. The state says the plant has agreed to reduce it to 2 parts per million.

To do that, they’ll put the entire building under under a “negative pressure vacuum” to scrub the air. The agreement gives the plant 24 weeks to do it -- early in 2020.

"It might shock people, but the facility has always complied with all federal requirements and they continue to comply with federal requirements," Kuoh said.

Despite calls by some residents and lawmakers for the plant to shut down, Kuoh said that's not a viable option.

"We’re on very shaky legal ground to go and shut down the facility, and I don’t think it would stand in court," Kuoh said.