The issues facing refugee girls around the world are coming into the spotlight in Atlanta with special exhibits hosted by Care at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia.

The exhibit is called “Far From Home, Stories of Refugee Girls” and runs through October 20.Atlanta-based Care is a nonprofit organization that works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice.

The exhibit includes a compelling collection of still photos of refugee girls and two installations:

When Will Tomorrow Come: A large wall at MOCA GA is filled with 1,600 envelopes, each one containing a pocket-sized portrait of a refugee girl, snippets of stories, facts about refugees. Viewers can add their own messages to refugees that will be delivered to Azraq in Jordan (home to 60,000 Syrian refugees) and several other refugee camps after the exhibition is over. Locked, Lost: More than 500 keys are suspended from the ceiling of MOCA GA. The defining trauma that unites refugees is the ripping away of the familiar - home in all its incarnations – coupled with the uncertainty of return.

There are more than 17 million refugee girls in the world today.

They bear the brunt of crises.

In Yemen, two-thirds of girls are married off before age 18.

In Northeast Nigeria, girls are four times more likely than boys to be equipped with explosives and used as human bombs.

Care works in more than 40 war and conflict zones worldwide.

Over the past five years, CARE has more than tripled the number of people reached worldwide through humanitarian work, from 4.3 million to 14 million people last year.

Many of those are displaced girls.

Care is encouraging people to sign a petition to support refugees: careaction.org/standupforgirls

