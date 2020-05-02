COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A crime lab is parked outside the family home of Gannon Stauch the day after the surfacing of new surveillance video that appears to show the missing 11-year-old getting into a truck on Jan. 27 — the last day he was seen.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said that the video is now part of their investigation.

Letecia Stauch, who is Gannon's stepmother, told investigators she last saw Gannon at his home in Lorson Ranch between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. She told the Sheriff’s Office he said he was going to a friend's house.

A neighbor who captured the surveillance video, which appears to show Gannon getting into a truck earlier on the day he was last seen, told KRDO, our sister station in Colorado Springs, the truck belongs to Letecia Stauch.

On Wednesday, the day after that video came out publicly, Gannon's parents, Landen Hiott and Albert Stauch, released a video statement through EPSCO where they pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

"A kid just doesn't disappear and no one sees him. That's not how this work[s]," said Hiott, Gannon's biological mother. "So if you have anything that's credible, if you're afraid, don't worry about it, imagine my son, how afraid he is! Imagine how afraid Gannon is!"

Gannon is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

His parents described their son as energetic and happy and said he loved sports. Hiott called Gannon, "my G-man" and said he was her hero. She said the community coming together for him and their family is an example of his personality.

"This neighborhood basically gives you an example of who my son is," said Hiott. "Everybody coming together, all the smiles people have. This is why I have hope because I feel it. This is Gannon truly speaking to our community."

Despite the amount of time since he was last seen, they said they're remaining hopeful Gannon will be found safe.

"The past eight days have been a rollercoaster of emotions," said Albert Stauch. "Sometime's we're jumping for joy because we're getting information that we might think is a break in the case, and then the next minute we see something or get information that just breaks our heart into a million pieces again."

Gannon Stauch was last seen Monday at his home in Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, EPCSO asked anyone with additional surveillance videos to come forward and share that footage with police.

EPCSO said they are searching "targeted areas" for Gannon, but did not give specific locations.

In an update on Feb. 2, the Sheriff's Office said that more than 50 people were looking for the boy. They had received at least 134 tips and plan to continue to vet and follow-up on each lead.

"I don't even have answers for my feelings, other than I'm afraid," said Hiott. "Afraid that I will never hear his voice, that I will never hear him run and say mommy! That I will never hear those corny jokes that he always tells. I am afraid I will never see that again or hear it. I don't want to believe that because that means I'm giving up hope, and I'm not giving up hope."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the EPCSO tipline at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.

