A flu survey by Walgreens shows two-thirds of Americans plan to get a flu vaccine this season.

According to the survey, they're motivated by missing work and time with family and friends during last year's flu season, which was one of the worst on record.

FOMO (fear of missing out) was one of the most common concerns.

The survey, which polled more than 1,200 U.S. adults ages 18 and above in August 2018.

It was conducted to understand more about the impact of the 2017-2018 flu season. as well as expected behaviors for the upcoming flu season.

Here are more details from the survey:

82 percent of Americans say having the flu made them miss out on things they wanted to do.

31 percent said the flu made them miss time with family

28 percent missed plans with friends

16 percent missed time exercising

15 percent missed entertainment

While half of millennials (52 percent) actually look forward to catching up on their favorite TV shows while battling the flu, two-thirds (70 percent) still plan to get the flu shot this year

Nearly 40 percent of respondents reported going to work when they were sick with the flu, and one in 10 reported attending a party or social gathering.

Timing is another factor included in the survey:

More than half (54 percent) of Americans, including two-thirds (66 percent) of millennials ages 25-34, plan to get the flu vaccine earlier this year than they have in past years

Of seniors (65+) who plan to get the flu vaccine earlier this year, 83 percent say it’s better to protect against the flu sooner

40 percent of Americans say that this season’s flu severity will be the same severity as last year’s flu season, while 12 percent say it will be worse (30 percent don’t know)

