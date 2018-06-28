ANNAPOLIS, MD -- Police have been unable to identify the suspected gunman at the Capital Gazette office building because he intentionally damaged his fingerprints.

The suspect was taken into custody on Thursday after five people were shot and killed and several others were injured on 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Md.

Police are describing the suspected shooter as a white male in his late 30s. A shotgun was used in the shooting and police say no gunfire was exchanged when the suspect was taken into custody.

Police are continuing to interview the suspect, but he is not cooperating with police.

The Associated Press is reporting that the suspect damaged his fingerprints intentionally so police couldn't identify him.

