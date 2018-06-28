ANNAPOLIS, MD -- The suspected gunman at the Capital Gazette office building has been identified after he damaged his fingerprints in an attempt to prevent police from identifying him.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, Md. He is known to have had a conflict with the Capital Gazette newspaper.

Ramos was taken into custody on Thursday after five people were shot and killed and several others were injured on 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Md.

A shotgun was used in the shooting and police say no gunfire was exchanged when Ramos was taken into custody.

Police will continue to interview Ramos and do not expect to give any other updates until Friday morning.

The Associated Press reported that the suspect damaged his fingerprints intentionally so police couldn't identify him.

PHOTOS: 5 dead after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis
Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. - At least 5 people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JUNE 28, 2018: Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. - At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a 'gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.''There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,' Davis said. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JUNE 28, 2018: Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. - At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a 'gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.''There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,' Davis said. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JUNE 28, 2018: Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. - At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a 'gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.''There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,' Davis said. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JUNE 28, 2018: Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. - At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a 'gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.''There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,' Davis said. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JUNE 28, 2018: Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. - At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a 'gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.''There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,' Davis said. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JUNE 28, 2018: Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. - At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a 'gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.''There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,' Davis said. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JUNE 28, 2018: Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. - At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a 'gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.''There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,' Davis said. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JUNE 28, 2018: Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. - At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a 'gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.''There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,' Davis said. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
4 shot after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis
4 shot after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis
4 shot after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis
4 shot after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis
4 shot after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis
4 shot after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis
4 shot after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis
4 shot after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis
