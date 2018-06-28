ANNAPOLIS, MD -- The suspected gunman at the Capital Gazette office building was identified using facial recognition technology.

Reports that surfaced Thursday stating that 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos damaged his fingerprints in an attempt to prevent police from identifying him are "absolutely untrue," according to Chief Timothy J. Altomare, Anne Arundel's Chief of Police.

Due to "lag" in the computer system using his fingerprints, police turned to facial recognition technology that scans licenses and mug shots.

Using that technology, police were able to identify the suspect quickly. "We would have been much longer in identifying him without that system," Chief Altomare said Friday morning. "It was a huge win."

The Associated Press and CBS News cited an unnamed senior law enforcement official saying the suspect damaged his fingerprints intentionally so police couldn't identify him, but police clarified Friday morning that there were no alterations to his fingertips whatsoever.

Ramos was taken into custody on Thursday after five people were shot and killed and several others were injured at the Capital Gazette newspaper offices at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Md.

Police said that Ramos is not cooperating with the police, but they will continue to interview him.

