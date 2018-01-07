Five weeks before the AJC Peachtree Road Race, the secret stuffing of the finish-line swag bag begins.

"We've been partnering with the Atlanta Track Club for probably 20 years now," said Rachel Miller, who runs Independence Works, a program at Jewish Family and Career Services that supports adults with special needs.

"I think it's really meaningful for the clients," she added. "They feel part of the community, and it's really good work training for them."

Evan Weinberg takes his work to heart as the only stuffer who will actually get a bag on race day.

His sister said Evan caught the running bug when he started competing in the Special Olympics.

Evan Weinberg is the only member of the special swag-bag stuffing team who also runs the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

"It's something he's naturally picked up on, and he always really enjoys it," Paige Weinberg told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie.

Now 27, Evan was diagnosed with autism as a toddler.

"Evan, do you like running?" Paige asked Evan.

"Yes, 10K race," he replied with a smile.

The Peachtree isn't the only race Evan does, but Paige said it's the one he talks about the most.

It's also the one they do as a family.

Evan and Paige will join her boyfriend and their mom and dad and other relatives on race day.

From the bags to the finish line, Evan is all in.

"It makes him really happy," Paige added.

