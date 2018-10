Police have secured warrants against two workers at a popular Cobb County tattoo parlor.

Smyrna detectives secured warrants against Brandon Cobb and Nicholas Gamboa who both work at All or Nothing Tattoo Shop. Bond faces charges of aggravated assault and pointing a weapon at another. Gambo is charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Smyrna police are also looking for other possible victims and were expected to speak about the case on Friday afternoon.

© 2018 WXIA