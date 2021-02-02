JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing 1-year-old from Jefferson County on Wednesday, July 7.
According to the TBI, Atreyu Jack Wilson was last seen Tuesday and may be with his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson.
Atreyu is 2'1" tall and 25 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants, according to the TBI.
The TBI says Brandon Wilson is 32-year-old, 6'2", 165 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes.
The two may be in a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan, with a TN License plate that reads: DKB-044. Brandon might be taking Atreyu to Traverse City, MI or Fort Myers, FL, according to the TBI.
If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.