ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was shot by a St. Louis Metropolitan police officer Wednesday morning.

According to St. Louis police chief John Hayden, at least two calls came in about a large disturbance with reports of a person armed near Union Boulevard and Wabada Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

When gang intervention officers, in an unmarked vehicle arrived at the scene, the officer in the passenger seat got out and confronted the 15-year-old boy. When the 15-year-old turned around, the officer saw a pistol and fired shots.

Chief Hayden said the officer fired several shots.

The officer is a 10-year veteran of the St. Louis Police Department.

The 15-year-old boy was transported to a hospital. His aunt identified him as Branden Leachman, a sophomore at Normandy High School. She said he was in the ICU Wednesday night with four gunshot wounds, but thinks he will survive. Police said he was in critical condition.

CORRECTION: A spokesperson for Normandy Schools Collaborative told 5 On Your Side on Thursday Leachman is not a student.

Branden's brother died at Union and Wabada last year in a car accident.

A weapon was recovered from the scene. According to Chief Hayden, the teen did not fire his weapon. Chief Hayden told reporters officers will check if any of the nearby businesses have surveillance video.

In the City of St. Louis, so far in 2018, there have been three officer-involved shootings, including this one. In 2017, there were 18 officer-involved shootings.

© 2018 KSDK