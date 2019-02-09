NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Katrina memories, and videos of the aftermath, can be difficult to watch and relive. But on Monday, one family shared a happy memory of the recent anniversary.



Like most of us, Will Imbornone has a remarkable Hurricane Katrina story. But his is different. He is a Katrina survivor but he wasn't even born yet.

"It was confusing. I don't know. It's just weird to think I was that little," said Imbornone, about being an embryo.

What would one day become Will was just a frozen, little embryo in a tank in New Orleans East when the flood waters inundated our lives.



"I cried. I thought they were gone. I just assumed they were gone, so we mourned the loss of them. We thought they were both gone," said his mother Amy Kern.



For three years, Will's mom and dad wanted to have babies. They turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and their fraternal twin daughters were born. They were premature and just recently out of the NICU when it was time to evacuate during Katrina.

Weeks went by before Amy found out that men rescued the tank with her two frozen embryos in it.



"I never believed that they were OK, you know. I was like, 'Well, they saved the tank, but there's no way that those embryos will be OK,'" she remembers thinking.



Both embryos were implanted. One did not make it, but Will did and was born on Oct. 9, 2007. Now, as he approaches his 12th birthday, he was OK with mom posting his remarkable story on Facebook.

"When I look in to my son's beautiful blue eyes, I think of this picture. This is a picture of true bravery," she wrote about the picture of the men in the rescue boat.

Amy found one of the men who saved the tank, and thus, her son. He was a volunteer with the Ohio Wildlife and Fishers Department. She emailed him her gratitude.



"He did not even realize the magnitude of what he was doing that day. I can't imagine a world without Will, and I've always told my son, 'Please understand that those men risked their own lives,'" Kern said.



Amy turned adversity into a career of helping other couples, counseling them as an attorney with her company Beginning Families.

As for sixth grader Will, when you ask of he feels special, he answers, "Sometimes."

And when are those times? They are every single day, he says, because his mom tells him so.

Amy says Will was the fourth child born after that embryo tank was recovered in New Orleans East.

