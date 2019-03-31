LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — Three Laurel County children were reported missing within four hours of each other.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office posted three missing persons posters of Sunday, March 31. All three children were reported missing within three miles of each other.

15-year-old Mark Fields was last seen five miles south of London off Magee Road at around 6 p.m. Friday, March 29.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London, KY. 44,705 likes · 3,834 talking about this · 238 were here. The primary mission of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office is to provide a safe and secure...

Dalton Robinson, 17, and Lindsey Couch, 12, were also reported missing. Robinson was last seen seven miles south of London at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, while Couch was last seen off KY 1223 at 12:53 a.m.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office Update 3-31-19 at 2:25 A.M.----Dalton Robinson and Lindsey Couch may have runaway together--we are checking to see if there is a connection.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office Update 3-31-19 at 2:25 A.M.----Dalton Robinson and Lindsey Couch may have runaway together--we are checking to see if there is a connection.

Police said there is a possibility Robinson and Couch ran away together.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information on any of the three children call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.