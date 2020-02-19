OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two women and a 5-year-old girl were killed in a four-car crash near Disney World, Florida Highway Patrol said.
CBS affiliate WKMG in Orlando reported the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday on southbound State Road 429 near Sinclair Road.
Four cars were going southbound on SR 429 when a truck rear-ended a van, causing it to overturn, WKMG reported. The van was carrying a family of eight from Massachusetts.
The people killed were a mother, grandmother and daughter identified as Julie Smith, 41, Josephine Fay, 76, and Scarlett Smith, 5. WFTV said an 11-year-old boy is also in critical condition at a local hospital.
FHP said the driver of the truck that rear-ended the van was not hurt, but charges are pending.
