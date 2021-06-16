Tips to help you prepare for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Preparing for the heat and humidity is vital for anyone participating in this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race.

ATLANTA — Heat and humidity can turn an Atlanta tradition into a trip to the hospital, but there are some simple things you can do to prepare for this year’s running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Your plans don’t involve setting any records or winning medals: You just want to cross the finish line.

But if you haven’t already started your preparations, you’re behind.

Race Director Rich Kenah said the more time you spend in the heat before the race, the better.

“Even if you’re not running and walking during that time when you’re outside, get yourself acclimated to the heat,” says Kenah. “Just increase the amount of time each day that you’re outside.”

Start slow with 20-30 minutes of walking or running every other day.

Any time you spend on your feet is helpful.

“Spend the same amount of time you think it’s going to take you to finish the race on your feet,” says Kenah. “That will get your legs ready.”

See a specialist to make sure you have the proper shoes and athletic wear.