ATLANTA (WVEC) — The future of Norfolk Southern's headquarters could be made on Monday.

The Fortune 500 company is eyeing a move to Atlanta, but Atlanta's city council reportedly has until Monday to approve a development plan that would allow the move. If they fail to approve the plan, Norfolk Southern said it would derail the deal.

Atlanta city council is scheduled to vote on a $2 billion proposal to develop an area downtown known as "The Gulch." Norfolk Southern owns part of that land, and CEO James Squires has said that sale needs to happen in order for any move to happen.

Relocating to Atlanta would be a huge blow to Hampton Roads' economy, taking about 1,000 jobs from the area. Corporate relocation specialist John Boyd said this would leave a large void in downtown Norfolk.

"It's a black eye for Norfolk clearly to lose a major corporate headquarters like Norfolk Southern. However, it's an opportunity for other companies that wish to expand or relocate to low-cost, pro-business Norfolk," he said. "The reality now is there will be a number of highly-skilled professionals laid off by Norfolk Southern that aren't going to be transferred to Atlanta that are now in the job market."

The company recently said in a statement, “Norfolk Southern is in the process of developing its next long-range plan. That effort is considering many courses of action, including the possibility of consolidating headquarters into a single location.”

The Norfolk mayor's office has not commented on this possible move.

