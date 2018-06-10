PORTLAND, Ore. — A town car driver is suing Katt Williams for $76,000 after the comedian allegedly assaulted the driver in Portland late Friday night.

According to the lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, the driver, Wali Kanani, picked up Williams Friday night at the Portland airport. Williams arrived by private jet and was scheduled to be a part of Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out Live" concert at the Moda Center that night, TMZ reported.

Williams insisted that his dog, a large German Sheppard, ride in the front seat with Kanani, the suit says. When Kanani​​​​​​​ told Williams that he wasn't comfortable with that, Williams called his vulgar names and punched him in the face.

Kanani ran toward the airport terminal, but Williams chased him and ordered his dog to chase the man as well, the suit says. Kanani made it into the terminal and locked the door before he was caught. Williams left in another car and Kanani​​​​​​​ called 911.

According to the lawsuit, Kanani​​​​​​​ suffered a broken tooth, swelling in his face and tinnitus in his ear.

Williams was arrested Friday night by Port of Portland Police. He appeared in court Monday. A not guilty plea to fourth-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor, was entered on his behalf. The judge ordered Williams not to have any contact with Kanani.

Williams' bail was set at $2,500. He is also being held on an arrest warrant from Georgia.

