All lanes are blocked on Interstate 285 early Monday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying cows flipped.

The accident happened on I-285 eastbound between I-75 and Powers Ferry just after 3 a.m. Monday.

Officials said there are cows roaming the road causing major delays.

For alternate routes and the latest on traffic, visit our Traffic Tracker Center.

