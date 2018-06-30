ATLANTA—The Hawks' summer league roster for Salt Lake City and Las Vegas has been finalized, with second-year veteran John Collins joining Atlanta's heralded draft trio of Trae Young (No. 5 overall pick, via trade), Kevin Huerter (19th pick—missing tournament due to injury) and Omari Spellman (30th pick) out West.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

As Atlanta's Round 1 choice from last year (19th overall), Collins enjoyed a rock-solid rookie campaign with the Hawks, averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.6 steals per game.

Collins notched 11 double-doubles during the regular season, highlighted by a pair of double-doubles for Opening Week (at Nets, at Heat); and for last year's summer league, the Wake Forest product attracted a flood of media fanfare, the result of his dazzling array of power dunks.

During last week's introductory press conference, Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce was noncommittal on the summer-league playing time for Young and Spellman—pointing out how Young hasn't had much live action since the NCAA tournament in March (first-round defeat to Rhode Island), while also lamenting possible fatigue with Spellman, given the large number of private, pre-draft workouts with various NBA clubs.

The rest of the Hawks' roster includes: Veterans Antonius Cleveland, Tyler Dorsey, Jaylen Morris and free-agent rookies Robert Johnson, Alpha Kaba, Jock Landale, Zach LeDay, Junior Robinson, Brandon Sampson and Zach Smith.

SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE—SALT LAKE CITY (JULY 2-5)

July 2: Hawks vs. Grizzlies

July 3: Hawks vs. Spurs

July 5: Hawks vs. Jazz

SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE—LAS VEGAS (JULY 7-17)

July 7: Knicks vs. Hawks (5:30 p.m. EST—Thomas & Mack Arena)

July 8: Blazers vs. Hawks (5:30 p.m. EST—Thomas & Mack Arena)

July 10: Bulls vs. Hawks (6 p.m. EST—Cox Pavilion)

July 11-17: Elimination Tournament

© 2018 WXIA