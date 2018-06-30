ATLANTA—The Hawks' summer league roster for Salt Lake City and Las Vegas has been finalized, with second-year veteran John Collins joining Atlanta's heralded draft trio of Trae Young (No. 5 overall pick, via trade), Kevin Huerter (19th pick—missing tournament due to injury) and Omari Spellman (30th pick) out West.

As Atlanta's Round 1 choice from last year (19th overall), Collins enjoyed a rock-solid rookie campaign with the Hawks, averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.6 steals per game.

Collins notched 11 double-doubles during the regular season, highlighted by a pair of double-doubles for Opening Week (at Nets, at Heat); and for last year's summer league, the Wake Forest product attracted a flood of media fanfare, the result of his dazzling array of power dunks.

During last week's introductory press conference, Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce was noncommittal on the summer-league playing time for Young and Spellman—pointing out how Young hasn't had much live action since the NCAA tournament in March (first-round defeat to Rhode Island), while also lamenting possible fatigue with Spellman, given the large number of private, pre-draft workouts with various NBA clubs.

The rest of the Hawks' roster includes: Veterans Antonius Cleveland, Tyler Dorsey, Jaylen Morris and free-agent rookies Robert Johnson, Alpha Kaba, Jock Landale, Zach LeDay, Junior Robinson, Brandon Sampson and Zach Smith.

SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE—SALT LAKE CITY (JULY 2-5)

July 2: Hawks vs. Grizzlies

July 3: Hawks vs. Spurs

July 5: Hawks vs. Jazz

SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE—LAS VEGAS (JULY 7-17)

July 7: Knicks vs. Hawks (5:30 p.m. EST—Thomas & Mack Arena)

July 8: Blazers vs. Hawks (5:30 p.m. EST—Thomas & Mack Arena)

July 10: Bulls vs. Hawks (6 p.m. EST—Cox Pavilion)

July 11-17: Elimination Tournament

