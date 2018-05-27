ATLANTA — Traffic is flowing on Interstate 85 again after officials had to reroute traffic in both directions early Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Police and the Georgia State Patrol both responded to the incident on I-85, just past the airport, around 11:40 a.m.

Authorities tell 11Alive that there was pursuit involving a motorcycle on I-85. GSP said the rider tried to run across interstate.

The incident had lanes of I-85 blocked in both directions between Cleveland Avenue and Sylvan Road, police said.

Crews worked for about two hours to try and reopen the lanes Traffic was moving again, however around 2 p.m.

