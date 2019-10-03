ATASCOCITA, Texas — Sad news from the family of boxer George Foreman.

His daughter, Freeda Forman, 42, was found dead in her home Saturday in Atascocita. According to sources, no foul play was involved.

Freeda followed her father into the ring and grew up to become a professional middleweight boxer herself.

She is one of his 12 children and was a mother and grandmother.

