JOHNS CREEK, Ga. -- A fire crew on a training exercise ended up getting some real experience on Friday when a group got stranded on the Chattahoochee River.

Johns Creek Fire Deputy Chief Pat O'Neill said firemen were training nearby when they got the call that five people had become stuck on a shoal in the river.

Because they were so close, they were able to get to the group quickly and rescue each one of them with no injuries reported.

