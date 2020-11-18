Trump gripes as hand audit of ballots comes to a close

State expects counties to conclude by midnight

ATLANTA — No substantial changes are expected as a rapidly-concluding hand-audit of Georgia ballots looks at the November third presidential race. The audit ends at midnight Wednesday night, but most counties had already concluded by midday, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Yet there remain wild cards, coming from President Trump’s campaign and from the president himself – who described the hand-audit as a joke.

"There’s a swath of people, no matter how many audits we do, no matter how much evidence we show, they’ll never believe this race wasn’t stolen from the president," said Gabriel Sterling, a top lieutenant to Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

President Trump is positioning himself as one of those people. In a midmorning tweet, the president wrote “The Georgia recount is a joke and is being done UNDER PROTEST.” He called on the governor and legislature to intervene.

Meantime, state officials say a majority of Georgia counties have found discrepancies of fewer than a dozen votes, following their hand audits.

But one whopper turned up briefly in DeKalb County – trumpeted by Georgia Republican chairman David Shafer on twitter. “One of our monitors discovered a 9626 vote error in the DeKalb County hand count,” Shafer wrote.

Sterling says yes – that happened but was quickly corrected shortly afterward. "They have every right to point out issues. The need to remain factual. Chairman Shafer was factual. It was an error. It was caught and it was fixed and that does not affect the outcome," said Sterling, a former GOP operative who says he's been a friend of Shafer for 30 years.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday the hand count is producing convincing data showing the election was sound and legal.

"The Trump campaign inadvertently got everything they wanted. Because we ended up doing, in effect, a hand recount, Raffensperger said. "It’s not a 90 percent confidence level or 95. It’s a 99.999% because we counted every single ballot."