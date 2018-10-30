LAGRANGE, GA -- Georgia’s governor race becomes a battleground of surrogates over the next five days. President Donald Trump is due in Macon Sunday to campaign for Republican Brian Kemp; former president Barack Obama is due in Atlanta Friday to stump with Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Trump versus Obama is an election that will never happen. But in Georgia, voters will see the next best thing.

In downtown LaGrange, Democrat Stacey Abrams told a crowd the campaign had taken a toll on her voice. But she’s getting some help delivering her message, and perhaps inspiring her voters. Abrams wants to in Georgia do what Obama did nationally – raise the turnout of voters of color while energizing white liberals.

Obama will be with Abrams Friday. President Trump will campaign for Brian Kemp this weekend. And Abrams says each surrogate helps define the candidate.

"I think we are both sending a signal of the kind of leaders we’re going to be," Abrams said following the LaGrange rally. "I think President Obama signaled for a long time that he was a strong, thoughtful leader who believed in all of America, fought for all of America and was never one for vitriol or to engage in any type of demeaning behavior."

Though Trump may polarize the country, Republicans believe the president will stir some of Kemp’s nominal supporters to actually go to the polls. Trump will campaign in a state that he actually won two years ago. Obama lost Georgia in the 2008 and 2012 general elections.

"Both (presidents) succeeded in changing the electorate, so both Kemp and Abrams are trying to follow those models," said GOP strategist Brian Robinson. "The advantage there is to Kemp, because his model is the one that won here in the past. But Georgia is changing fast."

For Abrams, the question is whether the state is changing fast enough to elect a Democrat for the first time since 1998.

