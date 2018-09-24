FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two men accused of murdering a pregnant woman and her fiancé back in 2014 pleaded guilty in court on Monday.

Andre Gay and Richard Wilson were brought before a Fulton County Superior Court Judge and pleaded guilty to 10 serious charges, and are being immediately sentenced to prison.

Both men were sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 60 years in custody. During the sentencing phase, Wilson's attorney indicated that he wished to speak to the court, but that request was denied by the judge.

"Your client has nothing to say that I wish to hear," the judge said.

In 2014, 21-year-old Briana Brooks and her fiancé, 23-year-old Jeonta Brown were kidnapped in front of Brown's mother's house in DeKalb County.

The District Attorney said Andre Gay and Richard Wilson thought someone in the couple’s family had come into some money from an insurance settlement. The suspects then kidnapped the couple for ransom before shooting them execution-style and leaving them to die on the side of the road.

Seven-months-pregnant Brooks made it to a hospital where doctors delivered her baby two months early. Brooks did not survive.

Officials said Gay and Wilson had met in prison and were out on parole. Officials said both men are responsible for at least seven deaths since 1990, one of which was unsolved. Both had been on parole several times before, despite the violent nature of their crimes.

