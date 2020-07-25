'This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse' | 3 injured in accidental shooting at NFAC militia staging area

LMPD confirmed the shooting was accidental as three people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD has confirmed that at least three people were injured in a accidental shooting at Baxter Park in the 300 block of 12th St.

According to LMPD, three victims were sent to the hospital as a result of a discharge from a member of the NFAC demonstration.

All of the members of involved are affiliated with the NFAC and there no outstanding suspects, police say.

In a statement, LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder said, "This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse. I encourage anyone choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights to do so responsibly."

The Russell neighborhood park is where members of the NFAC militia gathered ahead of their Justice for Breonna Taylor protest march into downtown.

LMPD shared this video of the accidental shooting

WHAS journalists on scene watched LMPD confiscate a gun from members of the NFAC after the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

