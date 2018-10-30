A boy and two women were found dead at a home Tuesday near the Florida-Georgia line, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The bodies were discovered by the father of one of the women found dead, GBI said.

The cause of death at the home in the 1400 block of Marys River Bluff Road, St. George, Ga. has not been released and the names of victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Charlton County Sheriff's Office has handed the case to GBI.

Investigators said they do not believe there is a current threat to the public, according to GBI.

Shelby Danielsen
