*UPDATE: The missing child has been found safe.

-------

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl and is asking for the assistance of the community in locating her.

Police say that on Monday evening Jayla Foster, 11, was reported to have walked away from her residence, near McDuff Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue.

JSO says that due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, they are asking for assistance from the community.

Foster is described by police as a black female, approximately 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt with black and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.