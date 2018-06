ATLANTA -- Negotiations are underway after 90 percent of unionized UPS members voted to strike if the two sides can’t come to an agreement.

The Atlanta-based shipping company says the Teamsters are negotiating over wages and work conditions. The union voted to give their negotiators a right to call a strike if they can’t reach an agreement or a new contract.

UPS isn’t commenting right now about how a potential strike could impact deliveries.

