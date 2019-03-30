COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a man kidnapped and killed a University of South Carolina student who mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced that 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson.

Holbrook said Josephson, a senior political science major from New Jersey, had been hanging out with friends between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday morning at The Bird Dog at 715 Harden Street in Five Points. She somehow got separated from her friends, and decided to get an Uber ride through her phone.

Holbrook said she saw a black Chevy Impala pull up to the curb, through it was her ride, and at 2:09 a.m., got into the back of the vehicle. However, Holbrook said it was not.

Hours later, her roommates, who all lived with her at The Hub high-rise in downtown Columbia ,got concerned about where she was. At 1:30 p.m. Friday, they called police.

Officers began their investigation, and say around 3:45 p.m., they got a call from the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office that hunters had found a body in a wooded area off a dirt road. That's roughly 70 miles from where she went missing.

Holbrook said Rowland had lived in the area, and was familiar with where the body was discovered.

Forensics investigators were able to confirm that the body found was Josephson.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, a K-9 officer found a black Impala about two blocks from in Five Points. His partner pulled over the car, but the driver, Rowland, got out and ran. The officer chased after him and was able to take him into custody.

Holbrook said blood was found in the vehicle, and child proof locks were on the back-seat doors, which would have prevented anyone from getting out. Her cell phone was found in the passenger compartment, as well as wipes and cleaner.

The student's death was first confirmed by her father, Seymour Josephson, on Facebook in a social post around 6 a.m. Saturday.

"It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be for gotten. It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this."

Several hours later, University of South Carolina President Dr. Harris Pastides delivered the news to the campus in a statement.

"Dear Carolina Family,

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting.

As you make plans for the weekend, remember the tenets of Stand Up Carolina: look out for one another, be active bystanders. Travel in groups and stay together. If you have not already done so, download the RAVE Guardian safety app, set up your profile and learn how to use it.

It has been a difficult week for our extended Carolina family. The loss of a student is never easy but this has been a particularly painful few days as we have experienced loss on several of our campuses. As a family, let’s continue to pray for all the families experiencing heartache and grief this week."

Josephson was a native of Robbinsville Township, New Jersey, a community "devastated" by her death:

"Mayor Dave Fried, B.A. Joy Tozzi and everyone in Robbinsville Township are devastated by the news that the Josephson family of Robbinsville have lost their precious Samantha.

Our thoughts, prayers, boundless grief and endless support are with Seymour, Marci and Sydney at this unimaginable time.

Personal note: Seymour was like a big brother to me throughout our young baseball careers, and as the father of a daughter of similar age out trying to make a real difference in the world, this is just beyond my comprehension capabilities.

I love you, buddy...JN"

Robbinsviile School District, where Josephson attended high school, called the student a "vibrant young woman with an infectious smile and a contagious laugh" in a statement to News19:

"Our hearts are heavy with grief and shock as we process the news of the sudden death of Samantha Josephson. On behalf of our board and entire school district, we want to extend our deepest sympathy and love to the Josephson family. Sami, a 2015 Robbinsville High School graduate, was a vibrant young woman with an infectious smile and a contagious laugh. Robbinsville is a strong and close-knit community and we will continue to find ways to care for and support our students, families, friends, staff, and community members as we hold the Josephson family in our hearts."



